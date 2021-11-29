Myles Garrett ties Browns single-season sack record in loss to Ravens

Myles Garrett didn't take any solace in tying one of the most notable records in franchise history after a difficult final result Sunday night in Baltimore.
Garrett tied Reggie Camp's record of 14 sacks in a single season when he sacked Lamar Jackson in the first quarter, but it was hard for him to find gratitude in the achievement after the 16-10 loss, one filled with missed opportunities for the Browns to seize a huge division win on a primetime stage.
Garrett's sack, which now puts him one sack away from breaking a record that has stood since 1984, was one of many defensive highlights that ultimately weren't enough to push Cleveland to a win. That's what mattered most to Garrett.
"It didn't matter if I had five sacks today," Garrett said. "(In) a loss, it doesn't mean anything. I want to win this battle more than anybody."
Garrett's disappointment matched that of every Browns player that discussed the game at the interview podium at M&T Bank Stadium. Any of the positives — including intercepting Jackson four times — felt insignificant with the final result, and Garrett's answer about matching the record clearly summarized that message.
"We want to win badly," he said. "And it didn't roll in our favor. It didn't land in our favor, but these guys are still hungry."
The Browns' hunger for wins has been strong all season, and it needs to be at its strongest in their final five games — all of them are against teams with a record above .500 and currently in better position in the playoff hunt. Cleveland likely can't afford another loss if it wants to have any control of its playoff destiny, but the defense will give the Browns a chance in every game if it plays the way it did Sunday night.
Garrett, who leads the NFL in sacks, will have a decent shot of breaking Camp's record after the Browns' Week 13 bye week when they attempt to bounce back at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 with a rematch against the Ravens.
But winning will always be his top priority. He'd take a zero-sack game if it meant the Browns could win, and as they head into their bye week and embrace the much-needed time to restore health and review the mistakes that have led them to a 6-6 record, Garrett will no doubt be one of the leading voices hoping to rally his teammates to a strong finish.
Any records will be entirely out of the picture.
"Just keep fighting," he said. "You never know what is going to happen. (We've) got enough games left now (to) where if we keep on trying to win out and it so happens, (and a) couple teams lose, we can find ourselves in the playoffs and find ourselves in a good position.
"It's a little more out of our hands than we'd like, but we have to take it one game at a time. Recover in this bye week, self-evaluate, see how we need to get better and keep the train moving."