Myles Garrett ties Browns single-season sack record in loss to Ravens

The Browns' hunger for wins has been strong all season, and it needs to be at its strongest in their final five games — all of them are against teams with a record above .500 and currently in better position in the playoff hunt. Cleveland likely can't afford another loss if it wants to have any control of its playoff destiny, but the defense will give the Browns a chance in every game if it plays the way it did Sunday night.

Garrett, who leads the NFL in sacks, will have a decent shot of breaking Camp's record after the Browns' Week 13 bye week when they attempt to bounce back at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 14 with a rematch against the Ravens.

But winning will always be his top priority. He'd take a zero-sack game if it meant the Browns could win, and as they head into their bye week and embrace the much-needed time to restore health and review the mistakes that have led them to a 6-6 record, Garrett will no doubt be one of the leading voices hoping to rally his teammates to a strong finish.

Any records will be entirely out of the picture.

"Just keep fighting," he said. "You never know what is going to happen. (We've) got enough games left now (to) where if we keep on trying to win out and it so happens, (and a) couple teams lose, we can find ourselves in the playoffs and find ourselves in a good position.