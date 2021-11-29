Team Coverage

Presented by

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's athleticism, instincts shine in productive night vs. Ravens

Owusu-Koramoah tallied a season-high 12 tackles Sunday and showed plenty of promise against one of the shiftiest QBs in the league

Nov 29, 2021 at 05:07 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met the expectations the Browns had for him Sunday against the kind of quarterback they believed he could help them stop.

Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns' 2021 second-round pick at linebacker, has the rare blend of speed and instincts that bodes well against stopping a dual-threat quarterback like Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who threw four interceptions and had to evade plenty of pressure from the Browns defense Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson's performance was one of the worst of his career — his 46.5 passer rating was his lowest as a starting quarterback, and he had only thrown more than two interceptions in a game just once in four seasons — but it still wasn't enough to stop the Ravens. The Browns lost 16-10, but the defense largely did its job in giving Cleveland a chance. 

The play of Owusu-Koramoah, who registered a season-high 12 tackles and added a half-sack, was one major reason why.

"I think you see his length and speed show up on the field," coach Kevin Stefanski said, "which is so important when you're going up against an offensive attack like the Ravens."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 12

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Ravens yesterday by the Browns photo team

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
1 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
2 / 46

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
3 / 46

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
4 / 46

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
5 / 46

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
6 / 46

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
7 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
8 / 46

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
9 / 46

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
10 / 46

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
11 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
12 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
13 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
14 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
15 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22), Cornerback Troy Hill (23), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Cornerback Greedy Williams (26), Safety John Johnson III (43) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
16 / 46

Safety Grant Delpit (22), Cornerback Troy Hill (23), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Cornerback Greedy Williams (26), Safety John Johnson III (43) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
17 / 46

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Kevin Zeitler and Center JC Tretter (64) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
18 / 46

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Kevin Zeitler and Center JC Tretter (64) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
19 / 46

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
20 / 46

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
21 / 46

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
22 / 46

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
23 / 46

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) and Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
24 / 46

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) and Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
25 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) and Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
26 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) and Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
27 / 46

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
28 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
29 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
30 / 46

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
31 / 46

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
32 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
33 / 46

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
34 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
35 / 46

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
36 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Head Coach John Harbaugh before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
37 / 46

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Head Coach John Harbaugh before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
38 / 46

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
39 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
40 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
41 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
42 / 46

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
43 / 46

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
44 / 46

Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
45 / 46

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
46 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Owusu-Koramoah certainly appeared to match the speed of Jackson and any of the other Ravens' speedsters, which is precisely why the Browns placed so much value on him back in April. Don't forget: The Browns said at the time that they considered drafting him in the first round. They took CB Greg Newsome II instead, and then they traded up seven spots in the second round when Owusu-Koramoah was still on the board.

That's because they place a premium on speed in their linebackers room. It's a smart way to look at the position with shifty quarterbacks like Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and others are in the same conference, and so far, the results from Owusu-Koramoah have been promising in stopping QBs of that caliber.

Sunday was the best example yet against the fastest quarterback in the league. Six of Owusu-Koramoh's tackles were against Jackson, and Jackson's biggest gain against him as a tackler was just four yards. Four of Owusu-Koramoah's tackles limited Jackson to one yard or less.

"(Jackson) is truly a competitor," Owusu-Koramoah said. "He never gives up, even on simple plays. He's never going to quit, even if we're in front of his face."

But Owusu-Koramoah largely got the job done when he was the next line of defense, and it's even more impressive considering how he played through an ankle injury suffered last week against Detroit. Owusu-Koramoah was a full participant in each day of practice but admitted in his interview Monday he felt some pain when pushing off the ankle.

Owusu-Koramoah has made a habit since training camp of coming back even better after injuries have sidelined him. He's proven he knows how to find ways to stay sharp when he can't be on the field, and he's solidified his toughness and reliability even when he's not 100 percent.

"It's football and it's the NFL, so there's a lot of games where you have to fight through certain things that may still be bothering you in the game," he said. "It felt good in some moments, and in some other moments, I just had to fight through."

Owusu-Koramoah can take pride in his performance, but he cautioned against saying his game should shine only against speedy quarterbacks — he wants to be good against everyone. 

So far, he has. He's third on the Browns with 49 tackles despite missing three games, and he's certainly appeared to grow in all facets of the game as the season has progressed. With five games left, he's looking to continue making statements, and after another strong performance Sunday, it's a safe bet to believe he will.

"I should be built for every quarterback," he said. "It's not just a sole quarterback I'm here for and built for, but I can compete against them all."

Related Content

news

Jack Conklin excited to help Browns offense get close to full strength

The veteran RT is expected to return Sunday in Baltimore
news

Kareem Hunt ready to 'bring the fire' as he eyes return

Browns RB was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday and hoping to play Sunday in Baltimore
news

Baker Mayfield sets sights on Ravens, committed to advancing Browns offense 

Mayfield: 'When we do our job and we do it well, we're a really good team.'
news

Nick Chubb 'happy to get back' in Browns backfield

Chubb is hoping to put on another big performance in Week 11 after missing his 3rd game of the season
news

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ready to ramp up role after return from ankle injury

The Browns are continuing to work Owusu-Koramoah back into their defense after he returned from an ankle injury
news

Browns D ready to 'step up' and seize the 'great opportunity' they have over next 7 games

The defense is turning the page from last week and gearing up for a better performance Sunday against Detroit
news

Browns CBs delivering 'a lot of really productive work'

Three Browns CBs have already registered six or more pass breakups, showcasing just how strong the depth is in the room
news

D'Ernest Johnson ready 'to make the most' of another possible opportunity

Johnson has done nothing but seize opportunities his whole football career, and he could have another one awaiting him Sunday in New England
news

Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller extensions 'points to our identity'

The Browns made two big strides toward long-term success this week by solidifying two key pieces of their interior offensive line
news

Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to be 'Mr. Dependable' 

Peoples-Jones leads all NFL receivers in 2021 with 20.9 yards per reception
news

Browns will 'move forward and focus on Cincinnati'

The Browns have maintained their focus on an important Week 9 game
Advertising