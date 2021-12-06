News & Notes: Browns excited to see LB Jacob Phillips back at practice

Jacob Phillips has missed a season's worth of practices but there's still time for him to get back in the swing of things and help the Browns down the stretch.

The second-year linebacker has been sidelined since the midpoint of training camp with a biceps injury. After undergoing surgery and logging months of rehab, Phillips returned to practice Monday, his first since being designated to return from injured reserve.

"Really excited for Jacob to be back out there in uniform and practicing," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think those are long ways away when you first get injured and you're spending time in that training room. But just to see him out there, I know that's just a great reflection of how hard he's worked."

The Browns have up to 21 days to make a decision on whether to activate Phillips or place him on season-ending injured reserve. He could return as soon as Sunday, when the Browns host the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, but Stefanski wasn't quite ready to set a return date.

"We'll work through that," Stefanski said. "Just wanted to put my eyes on him at his first practice, watch the tape, see how he's doing. But we'll make those determinations over the next few days."

Phillips was coming off a promising rookie season in which he started three games and seemingly played his best football at the end of the year. He led the Browns with 10 tackles in the team's regular season finale against Pittsburgh and was poised to take on a significant role in 2021.

Phillips was working as the second-team MIKE linebacker behind veteran Anthony Walker when he went down with the injury during the Browns' first joint practice with the Giants. Walker said it was "great to see No. 50 flying around" after Monday's practice.

"True professional," Walker said. "You talk about somebody that's ever since he's been out came in with the mindset that I'm going to help the team any way possible while also getting my rehab in and trying to get back as fast as possible to help the team.