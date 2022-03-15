Browns release C JC Tretter

The Browns on Tuesday released nine-year veteran center JC Tretter.

Tretter was a reliable, durable and intelligent lineman in Cleveland since he signed with the Browns in 2017. He started in all but one of the 81 games played since he joined the Browns and was a key blocker for an offensive line that has been one of the best in the NFL the last two seasons.

"For the past five seasons, JC has been a mainstay and iron man at center for us," Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry said. "He came to our organization at a time of instability and was one of the key veterans that helped turn the tide over the past several years. His leadership — both within the locker room and the field — will be missed. We wish JC well as he continues his career."

With Tretter in the middle of the O-line, the Browns established one of the league's best run games the last two seasons, finishing third in total rushing yards in 2020 and fourth in 2021. The Browns led the NFL in rushing average (5.09) last season and tied for seventh in the league with 20 touchdowns, which also tied for fourth-most in franchise history.