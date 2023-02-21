Community

Browns reward 4 outstanding Northeast Ohio high school football coaches with Super Bowl LVII tickets

Mac Stephens, Kahari Hicks, Damion Creel and Chuck Kyle all received free tickets to the Super Bowl for their distinguished achievements as coaches

The Browns were proud to send free Super Bowl tickets to four outstanding individuals in Northeast Ohio who have all made great contributions in Cleveland's high school sports scene and beyond.

Cleveland Heights football coaches Mac Stephens and Kahari Hicks, Lorain High School football head coach Damion Creel and former St. Ignatius football head coach Chuck Kyle each received tickets courtesy of the Browns and were in attendance in Phoenix at Super Bowl LVII. Each of them received two tickets from the Browns — one for them, and one for a guest — after they each dedicated considerable time toward making a difference in other people's lives in various ways.

Stephens, Hicks and Creel all received their tickets as a reward for being selected as the Browns' Inspire Change Jim Brown Changemakers Award. They were honored with the award for their work as the founders of "Build the Bridge," which started in 2020 and strived to create a coalition of coaches, players, parents, administration and community members to foster the success of student-athletes through social-emotional, educational and athletic advancement.

"I'm beyond thankful to the Browns organization, and the NFL for the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl in Phoenix," Stephens said. "It was a great game and all the events leading up to the Super Bowl were absolutely phenomenal. We had the opportunity to meet a lot of great people and even share details about how the Build the Bridge initiative is impacting the greater Cleveland metro area. The Browns, in my opinion, continue to set the standard for which many other NFL communities can follow."

Attending the Super Bowl was a particularly special experience for Creel, who saw three players he formerly coached when they were in high school play on the NFL's biggest stage: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Eagles C Jason Kelce, who both attended Cleveland Heights, and Chiefs DE Frank Clark, who attended Glenville.

It was also the first Super Bowl in NFL history where two Black quarterbacks started the game.

"I'm truly blessed and thankful that the Cleveland Browns awarded 'Build The Bridge' tickets to Super Bowl LVII," Creel said. "The experience of attending the game was like no other experience I have participated in in my life. I truly appreciate the Cleveland Browns for recognizing the work of 'Build The Bridge' and how it's being people together."

Kyle received tickets as the recipient of the Browns' High School Coach of the Year Award, which came after he finished his 40th and final season as the head coach of St. Ignatius. Considered one of the greatest high school football coaches in the country, Kyle won 11 state championships and accrued 377 wins. He has also been steadfast in promoting youth football and encouraging youth players and families to join the Rookie Tackle program.

"The Super Bowl experience is a lifetime memory," Kyle said. "Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were constantly days of celebration for America's most popular game at its highest level, and the atmosphere was very exciting! My wife and I were very thankful for this generous gift from the Cleveland Browns."

