How the Browns run game matches up against the Rams defensive front

Cleveland’s running backs will look to take advantage of an inconsistent Rams defensive front

Nov 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Ford

As Sunday approaches, the Browns look to start a new winning streak after the Broncos ended their three-game winning streak last week. One key element that was surprisingly sluggish in Week 12 was the Browns run game. They went against a Broncos team that leads in rushing yards allowed. The group will look to make a bigger impact in Week 13 against the Rams defensive front.

The Browns running backs feature Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr., who will face off against the Rams defensive front. While the run game for the Browns has been the most consistent aspect of the offense, the Rams defensive front has been their defense's most inconsistent aspect this season.

The Rams have 25 sacks this season, which is 21st in the league. They are 16th in rushing yards allowed this season with 1,246. They allowed 11 rushing touchdowns this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The group will have games where they stop the run very well, like they did in Weeks 11 and 12 when they held their opponents to under 100 rushing yards. But in Week 8 and 9, they allowed their opponents to rush for over 100 yards. The team gives up 4.2 yards per carry, which is 17th in the league.

Leading the group is the future Hall of Famer DE Aaron Donald, who has 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season. Although this may not be Donald's best season in terms of numbers, his mere presence on the field can always impact any game.

"Obviously a generational player," OC Alex Van Pelt said. "When you watch the tape and you're looking at everything as a whole, you tend to focus on him a lot. So he's going to command attention from us. He's going to be on both guards. Heck, he'll be out on the edges. They move him around based on where they think he can get a matchup. We're going to have to be very diligent with our understanding of where he is and how it affects everything with us."

Photos: My Cause My Cleats Reveal 2023

Check out photos of the foundations and causes Browns players are highlighting on their cleats this week for the "My Cause My Cleats" game against the Rams.

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network
1 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) - Northeast Ohio Women's Sports Alliance
2 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) - Northeast Ohio Women's Sports Alliance

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) - Northeast Ohio Women's Sports Alliance
3 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) - Northeast Ohio Women's Sports Alliance

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network
4 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network
5 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network
6 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) - NKWA Foundation
7 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) - NKWA Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) - NKWA Foundation
8 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) - NKWA Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) - Build the Bridge
9 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) - Build the Bridge

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) - Build the Bridge
10 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) - Build the Bridge

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) - NEGU - Jessie Rees Foundation
11 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) - NEGU - Jessie Rees Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) - NEGU - Jessie Rees Foundation
12 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) - NEGU - Jessie Rees Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Make Them Know Your Name
13 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Make Them Know Your Name

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Make Them Know Your Name
14 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Make Them Know Your Name

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Safety Grant Delpit (22) - Alcoholics Anonymous
15 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Safety Grant Delpit (22) - Alcoholics Anonymous

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Safety Grant Delpit (22) - Alcoholics Anonymous
16 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Safety Grant Delpit (22) - Alcoholics Anonymous

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) - Everytown
17 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) - Everytown

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) - Everytown
18 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) - Everytown

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Running back Kareem Hunt (27) - Build the Bridge
19 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Running back Kareem Hunt (27) - Build the Bridge

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Running back Kareem Hunt (27) - Build the Bridge
20 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Running back Kareem Hunt (27) - Build the Bridge

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) - United Way of Greater Cleveland
21 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) - United Way of Greater Cleveland

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) - United Way of Greater Cleveland
22 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) - United Way of Greater Cleveland

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Running back Jerome Ford (34) - Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence
23 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Running back Jerome Ford (34) - Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Running back Jerome Ford (34) - Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence
24 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Running back Jerome Ford (34) - Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) - Stay in the Game! Network
25 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) - Stay in the Game! Network

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) - Stay in the Game! Network
26 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) - Stay in the Game! Network

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) - American Cancer Society - Ohio
27 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) - American Cancer Society - Ohio

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) - American Cancer Society - Ohio
28 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) - American Cancer Society - Ohio

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Safety Tanner McCalister (48) - Boys and Girls Club Cleveland
29 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Safety Tanner McCalister (48) - Boys and Girls Club Cleveland

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Safety Tanner McCalister (48) - Boys and Girls Club Cleveland
30 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Safety Tanner McCalister (48) - Boys and Girls Club Cleveland

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) - Living Waters
31 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) - Living Waters

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) - Living Waters
32 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) - Living Waters

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) - Easterseals
33 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) - Easterseals

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) - Easterseals
34 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) - Easterseals

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - The Breasties
35 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - The Breasties

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - The Breasties
36 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - The Breasties

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (74) - Surfrider Foundation
37 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (74) - Surfrider Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (74) - Surfrider Foundation
38 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (74) - Surfrider Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) - A Kid Again
39 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) - A Kid Again

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) - A Kid Again
40 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) - A Kid Again

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) - Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
41 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) - Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) - Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
42 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) - Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Tight end Jordan Akins (84) - American Cancer Society
43 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Tight end Jordan Akins (84) - American Cancer Society

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Tight end Jordan Akins (84) - American Cancer Society
44 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Tight end Jordan Akins (84) - American Cancer Society

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Tight end David Njoku (85) - American Burn Association
45 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Tight end David Njoku (85) - American Burn Association

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Tight end David Njoku (85) - American Burn Association
46 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Tight end David Njoku (85) - American Burn Association

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) - ADPA Parkinson Support Network of Cape Co
47 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) - ADPA Parkinson Support Network of Cape Co

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) - ADPA Parkinson Support Network of Cape Co
48 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) - ADPA Parkinson Support Network of Cape Co

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive end Alex Wright (91) - Suicide Awarenss Voices of Education
49 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive end Alex Wright (91) - Suicide Awarenss Voices of Education

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive end Alex Wright (91) - Suicide Awarenss Voices of Education
50 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive end Alex Wright (91) - Suicide Awarenss Voices of Education

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) - THE FPIES Foundation
51 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) - THE FPIES Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) - THE FPIES Foundation
52 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) - THE FPIES Foundation

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) - The Littlest Heroes
53 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) - The Littlest Heroes

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) - The Littlest Heroes
54 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) - The Littlest Heroes

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - Boys Hope Girls Hope
55 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - Boys Hope Girls Hope

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - Boys Hope Girls Hope
56 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - Boys Hope Girls Hope

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson - Texas Southwest Council, B.S.A
57 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson - Texas Southwest Council, B.S.A

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson - Texas Southwest Council, B.S.A
58 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson - Texas Southwest Council, B.S.A

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson - Texas Southwest Council, B.S.A
59 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson - Texas Southwest Council, B.S.A

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network
60 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network
61 / 61

2023 My Cause My Cleats Photoshoot - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) - Stay in the Game! Network

Cassidy Stelling/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Donald's job will be to try to sack the quarterback, but he and his colleagues will try to stop the Browns run game. Establishing the run for the Browns has been key for the offense in moving down the field.

The Browns lost twice this season when they couldn't run the ball. Against the Ravens in Week 4, they rushed for 93 yards, but the majority of the big runs came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand. Strong's 40-yard run in the fourth quarter exaggerated the final stats for the Browns.

Against the Broncos in Week 12, Ford and Hunt each had under 10 attempts – which is the first time this season not one running back had double-digit attempts in a game. The two rushed for 87 combined yards. 

Moving forward, the Browns can't afford to not establish the run due to ineffective drives when they strictly pass the ball. Ford has been good since he replaced RB Nick Chubb. Ford played well against the Broncos on limited attempts, as he averaged 7.2 yards per carry in that game.

"He definitely has grown up," Van Pelt said of Ford. "I'm really proud of his efforts, his ability to run the ball. He's popped some big runs for us, and he had three last week for ten yards, which was great. His approach is the same every day."

His running mate in Hunt had a great streak going on scoring touchdowns, but it ended against the Steelers. He went five straight games with scoring a touchdown. Hunt leads all skill players on the Browns in touchdowns with six.

"A lot of energy. He runs with reckless abandon," Van Pelt said. "He's very physical, very violent. His run style has been key for us, especially in some short yard situations, but always feel confident. We give Kareem the ball, he's going to get us the tough yards."

The recipe for success for the Browns this season has been running the ball effectively. Against the Rams, the opportunity to have a great day is there for the taking.

Related Content

news

QB Joe Flacco continues preparation as Browns work through uncertainty at quarterback

Flacco took first-team reps both Wednesday and Thursday as Dorian Thompson-Robinson did not practice
news

Browns pass catchers have to minimize drops against the Rams

Cleveland's receivers corps ranks 27th in receiving yards
news

Game time for the Browns vs. Bears Week 15 matchup officially announced

Browns will host the Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Dec. 17
news

How the Browns defense matches up against the Rams offense

The Browns are 12th in opponent rushing yards per game while the Rams are 14th in rushing yards
Advertising