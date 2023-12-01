How the Browns run game matches up against the Rams defensive front

Donald's job will be to try to sack the quarterback, but he and his colleagues will try to stop the Browns run game. Establishing the run for the Browns has been key for the offense in moving down the field.

The Browns lost twice this season when they couldn't run the ball. Against the Ravens in Week 4, they rushed for 93 yards, but the majority of the big runs came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand. Strong's 40-yard run in the fourth quarter exaggerated the final stats for the Browns.

Against the Broncos in Week 12, Ford and Hunt each had under 10 attempts – which is the first time this season not one running back had double-digit attempts in a game. The two rushed for 87 combined yards.

Moving forward, the Browns can't afford to not establish the run due to ineffective drives when they strictly pass the ball. Ford has been good since he replaced RB Nick Chubb. Ford played well against the Broncos on limited attempts, as he averaged 7.2 yards per carry in that game.

"He definitely has grown up," Van Pelt said of Ford. "I'm really proud of his efforts, his ability to run the ball. He's popped some big runs for us, and he had three last week for ten yards, which was great. His approach is the same every day."

His running mate in Hunt had a great streak going on scoring touchdowns, but it ended against the Steelers. He went five straight games with scoring a touchdown. Hunt leads all skill players on the Browns in touchdowns with six.

"A lot of energy. He runs with reckless abandon," Van Pelt said. "He's very physical, very violent. His run style has been key for us, especially in some short yard situations, but always feel confident. We give Kareem the ball, he's going to get us the tough yards."