How the Browns run game matches up against Jaguars front seven

The Jaguars are ranked fifth in rush defense this season

Dec 08, 2023 at 03:02 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

20231203-AJ-101
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams on December 3, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 19-36.

The Browns will welcome the Jaguars to Cleveland on Sunday for their week 14 matchup; yet, the Browns have a tall task ahead of them as the Jaguars are the only NFL team that is still undefeated on the road this season. The Jaguars are known for their high-powered offense, but their defensive front is one of the best in the league. Despite the talented Jaguars front seven, the Browns won't shy away from running the ball.

"I want us to be a balanced team," RB Kareem Hunt said. "We shouldn't shy away from the run. They (Jaguars) have a good D-line, but we also have talented guys in Pierre (Strong), Jerome (Ford) and myself."

In the last two games, the Browns running backs rushed 39 attempts for 174 yards. The team failed to score any rushing touchdowns during their two-game road trip, marking the first time since Week 4.

They will return home to Cleveland Browns Stadium, where they average 124 yards on 33 attempts. The last time they were home was Week 11 against the Steelers, and the Browns rushed for 96 yards on 29 carries and scored a touchdown.

The Browns run game faces a Jaguars defense in Week 14 that is ranked 11th in yards per carry with 4.1 and tied for fifth in rushing yards allowed with 1,117. FOX Sports ranks the Jaguars run defense fifth in the league, as they give up on average 93.1 rushing yards per game this season.

The Jaguars play a 3-4 defense, which sometimes allows their linebackers to act as defensive ends and play closer to the line of scrimmage.

Photos: Jaguars Week Practice

Check out photos of the team working to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
1 / 50

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) and Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
2 / 50

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) and Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
3 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
4 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
5 / 50

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver James Proche II (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
6 / 50

Wide receiver James Proche II (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
7 / 50

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
8 / 50

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
9 / 50

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
10 / 50

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
11 / 50

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
12 / 50

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
13 / 50

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
14 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
15 / 50

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
16 / 50

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
17 / 50

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
18 / 50

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
19 / 50

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
20 / 50

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
21 / 50

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
22 / 50

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
23 / 50

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
24 / 50

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
25 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
26 / 50

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
27 / 50

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
28 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
29 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
30 / 50

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
31 / 50

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
32 / 50

Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
33 / 50

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
34 / 50

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
35 / 50

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
36 / 50

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
37 / 50

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
38 / 50

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
39 / 50

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
40 / 50

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
41 / 50

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
42 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
43 / 50

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
44 / 50

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
45 / 50

Safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
46 / 50

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
47 / 50

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
48 / 50

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.
49 / 50

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 6, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.
50 / 50

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 7, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The defensive front is led by LB Josh Allen, who has 13.5 sacks this season, two forced fumbles and an interception. On the other side of Allen is LB Travon Walker, who has 33 tackles, five sacks and 5.5 stuffs. Walker is in his second year and has improved his play from his rookie season.

"He's a premier pass rusher," HC Kevin Stefanski said of Allen. "He's good. I say pass rusher, but he's good versus the run as well. He can win in a variety of ways off the edge, has an unbelievable motor, just doesn't stop. And (Travon) Walker on the other side, a challenge as well. So, they have two really good ends in a really good defense. It's a top defense for a reason. I think it's a really good scheme. They can pressure the quarterback. They can stop the run. I think they're good in the back end. They take the ball away. So, it's a huge challenge."

It should be a good matchup as the Browns are skilled at running the ball, averaging 135.1 yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Ford and Hunt are the key players in this area. Ford has 154 attempts for 647 yards this season, which leads the team. Hunt has 101 attempts for 334 yards and six touchdowns, and his six rushing touchdowns lead the team.

"It's going to be a physical and tough game," Ford said. "And with that run defense and the way we run the ball, we're gonna have to get a job done often."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Anthony Walker Jr. named the Cleveland Browns 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide

Winner to be announced at NFL Honors the Thursday before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Injury Report: WR Amari Cooper is questionable for Week 14

CB Denzel Ward is also officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury 
news

Browns did not name a starting quarterback ahead of Week 14 

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson officially cleared the concussion protocol
news

What the Jaguars are saying about the Browns 

Jacksonville is the only team in the NFL that hasn't lost on the road this season
Advertising