How the Browns run game matches up against Jaguars front seven

The defensive front is led by LB Josh Allen, who has 13.5 sacks this season, two forced fumbles and an interception. On the other side of Allen is LB Travon Walker, who has 33 tackles, five sacks and 5.5 stuffs. Walker is in his second year and has improved his play from his rookie season.

"He's a premier pass rusher," HC Kevin Stefanski said of Allen. "He's good. I say pass rusher, but he's good versus the run as well. He can win in a variety of ways off the edge, has an unbelievable motor, just doesn't stop. And (Travon) Walker on the other side, a challenge as well. So, they have two really good ends in a really good defense. It's a top defense for a reason. I think it's a really good scheme. They can pressure the quarterback. They can stop the run. I think they're good in the back end. They take the ball away. So, it's a huge challenge."

It should be a good matchup as the Browns are skilled at running the ball, averaging 135.1 yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Ford and Hunt are the key players in this area. Ford has 154 attempts for 647 yards this season, which leads the team. Hunt has 101 attempts for 334 yards and six touchdowns, and his six rushing touchdowns lead the team.