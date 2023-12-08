How the Browns run game matches up against Jaguars front seven

The Browns will welcome the Jaguars to Cleveland on Sunday for their week 14 matchup; yet, the Browns have a tall task ahead of them as the Jaguars are the only NFL team that is still undefeated on the road this season. The Jaguars are known for their high-powered offense, but their defensive front is one of the best in the league. Despite the talented Jaguars front seven, the Browns won't shy away from running the ball.
"I want us to be a balanced team," RB Kareem Hunt said. "We shouldn't shy away from the run. They (Jaguars) have a good D-line, but we also have talented guys in Pierre (Strong), Jerome (Ford) and myself."
In the last two games, the Browns running backs rushed 39 attempts for 174 yards. The team failed to score any rushing touchdowns during their two-game road trip, marking the first time since Week 4.
They will return home to Cleveland Browns Stadium, where they average 124 yards on 33 attempts. The last time they were home was Week 11 against the Steelers, and the Browns rushed for 96 yards on 29 carries and scored a touchdown.
The Browns run game faces a Jaguars defense in Week 14 that is ranked 11th in yards per carry with 4.1 and tied for fifth in rushing yards allowed with 1,117. FOX Sports ranks the Jaguars run defense fifth in the league, as they give up on average 93.1 rushing yards per game this season.
The Jaguars play a 3-4 defense, which sometimes allows their linebackers to act as defensive ends and play closer to the line of scrimmage.
The defensive front is led by LB Josh Allen, who has 13.5 sacks this season, two forced fumbles and an interception. On the other side of Allen is LB Travon Walker, who has 33 tackles, five sacks and 5.5 stuffs. Walker is in his second year and has improved his play from his rookie season.
"He's a premier pass rusher," HC Kevin Stefanski said of Allen. "He's good. I say pass rusher, but he's good versus the run as well. He can win in a variety of ways off the edge, has an unbelievable motor, just doesn't stop. And (Travon) Walker on the other side, a challenge as well. So, they have two really good ends in a really good defense. It's a top defense for a reason. I think it's a really good scheme. They can pressure the quarterback. They can stop the run. I think they're good in the back end. They take the ball away. So, it's a huge challenge."
It should be a good matchup as the Browns are skilled at running the ball, averaging 135.1 yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Ford and Hunt are the key players in this area. Ford has 154 attempts for 647 yards this season, which leads the team. Hunt has 101 attempts for 334 yards and six touchdowns, and his six rushing touchdowns lead the team.
"It's going to be a physical and tough game," Ford said. "And with that run defense and the way we run the ball, we're gonna have to get a job done often."