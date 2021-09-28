Transactions

Browns sign CB Herb Miller to practice squad

Miller spent all of 2020 with the Buccaneers, including 4 games on the active roster

Sep 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed CB Herb Miller to their practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released TE Jordan Franks. 

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent the first two weeks of this season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad and Weeks 1-12 in 2020 on the Buccaneers' practice squad before elevating to the active roster for the remaining four games. He ended last year with three tackles, his first career interception, and two special teams stops. The Miramar, Fla. native attended Florida Atlantic where he appeared in 50 games and finished his four-year career with 103 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

