Browns sign CB Stephen Denmark, C Javon Patterson to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Stephen Denmark and C Javon Patterson to their practice squad. The team also released C Evan Brown and CB Prince Smith from its practice squad and placed WR Ryan Switzer on the practice squad/injured list.

Denmark (6-3, 214) is in his first NFL season out of Valdosta State. He was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Denmark spent the duration of the 2019 season on the Bears' practice squad and began this season on their practice squad, but was released during Week 5. He is a native of Tallahassee, Fla.