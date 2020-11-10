Transactions

Browns sign CB Stephen Denmark, C Javon Patterson to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves as it prepares for its Week 10 game against the Texans

Nov 10, 2020 at 05:34 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Stephen Denmark and C Javon Patterson to their practice squad. The team also released C Evan Brown and CB Prince Smith from its practice squad and placed WR Ryan Switzer on the practice squad/injured list. 

Denmark (6-3, 214) is in his first NFL season out of Valdosta State. He was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Denmark spent the duration of the 2019 season on the Bears' practice squad and began this season on their practice squad, but was released during Week 5. He is a native of Tallahassee, Fla. 

Patterson (6-3, 305) is a first-year player out of Mississippi, originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round (246th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the entire 2019 season on the Colts' injured reserve list. Patterson was with Indianapolis until final roster cuts this year. The Petal, Miss. native most recently spent time on the New York Giants' practice squad before being released last month.

