Browns sign DB Trae Elston, place Derrick Kindred on NFI

The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Trae Elston and placed DB Derrick Kindred (foot) on reserve/non-football injury (NFI).

In addition, the team signed DB Justin Currie to the practice squad.

Elston is a 5-11, 193 pound rookie out of Mississippi. Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent, he has spent five weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad. A four-year starter at safety at Mississippi, he opened 44 of his 50 career games and totaled 252 tackles, 34 passes defensed, four interception, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Elston is a native of Oxford, Ala.

Kindred, a fourth-round pick this year, appeared in all 12 games with five starts. He logged 43 tackles and five passes defensed.