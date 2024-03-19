 Skip to main content
Browns sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson adds depth to a dominant defensive line 

Mar 19, 2024 at 03:29 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns added depth to their defensive line, as they signed DT Quinton Jefferson to a deal.

Jefferson spent the 2023 season with the Jets, and recorded six sacks, 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games. He also started all 14 of his games last season.

Originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Jefferson spent his first four seasons in Seattle. He then spent one season each with the Bills in 2020 and the Raiders in 2021 before signing back with the Seahawks in 2022. Entering his ninth NFL season, Jefferson has played in 103 career games with 62 starts, totaling 26.5 sacks, 192 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits. He's also recorded nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Jefferson joins a defensive line that features DE Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo on the edge, as well as DT Maurice Hurst II, Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson on the interior.

Photos: Quinton Jefferson through the years

Check out photos of new Browns DT Quinton Jefferson, who previously played for the Jets, Seahawks, Raiders and Bills.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (70) takes the field to face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (70) takes the field to face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gains yards after catching a pass as New York Jets defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (70) gives chase during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gains yards after catching a pass as New York Jets defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (70) gives chase during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (93) speaks to members of the media after practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (93) speaks to members of the media after practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson (77) reacts after a sack against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle, Wash. Seahawks won 23-6. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson (77) reacts after a sack against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle, Wash. Seahawks won 23-6. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) greets fans after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) greets fans after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrate during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Seattle. (NFL Photos via AP)
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrate during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Seattle. (NFL Photos via AP)

Maryland defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson runs a drill during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Maryland defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson runs a drill during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Maryland defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (99) celebrates with teammates after recovering an Indiana fumble in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Maryland defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (99) celebrates with teammates after recovering an Indiana fumble in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

