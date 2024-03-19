Browns sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson spent the 2023 season with the Jets, and recorded six sacks, 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games. He also started all 14 of his games last season.

Originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Jefferson spent his first four seasons in Seattle. He then spent one season each with the Bills in 2020 and the Raiders in 2021 before signing back with the Seahawks in 2022. Entering his ninth NFL season, Jefferson has played in 103 career games with 62 starts, totaling 26.5 sacks, 192 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits. He's also recorded nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.