Browns sign DT Michael Dwumfour to reserve/futures contract

Dwumfour has appeared in 12 career games with the Texans and 49ers

Feb 07, 2023 at 02:16 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Michael Dwumfour (pronounced DWUM-fore) to a reserve/futures contract.

Dwumfour (6-1, 296) is in his second season out of Rutgers. He originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Over the course of his career, he has appeared in 12 career games (one start) with the Houston Texans (10 from 2021-22) and San Francisco 49ers (two in 2022). Dwumfour's amassed 13 total tackles, a half-sack and one fumble recovery in two seasons. He is a native of Scotch Plains, N.J.

