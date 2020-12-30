Browns sign DT Sheldon Day to practice squad

Day (6-1, 293) is in his fifth season out of Notre Dame. Day was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over his five-year career, Day has seen action in 60 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), San Francisco 49ers (2017-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020). He's tallied 55 total tackles (39 solo), six sacks and five pass breakups. In four games played this season, Day collected two tackles and a pass defensed. Day hails from Indianapolis, Ind.