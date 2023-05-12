Browns sign five 2023 draft picks

The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Cameron Mitchell and C Luke Wypler. The five selections are the first of the club's seven 2023 draft picks to sign.

Siaki Ika | DT | Baylor

3rd round (No. 98 overall)

Played in 40 games with 23 starts between Louisiana State (2019-20) and Baylor (2021-22)…For his career, posted 65 tackles, five sacks and three passes batted down…Earned 2022 All-America Third Team (Phil Steele), 2022 All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches, AP, Phil Steele), 2022 Finalist for Polynesian Player of the Year Award, 2021 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year (Coaches), 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches) and 2021 All-Big 12 First Team (AP)…Played in 12 games with 11 starts at nose tackle as a senior, totaling 24 tackles, including two for a loss, with five QB hurries and two pass breakups…Played 13 games with 12 starts as a junior and tied for the third-most sacks on the team (four) and tied for the sixth-most tackles for loss on the team (six)…Member of LSU's 2019 National Championship team and played in 13 games at nose tackles as a true freshman, recording 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss…Majored in health, kinesiology and leisure studies…Native of Salt Lake City, Utah and attended East High School…Has one son, Siaki Jr…He will wear No. 62.

Isaiah McGuire | DE | Missouri

4th round (No. 126 overall)

Played 40 games (30 starts) at Missouri over four years (2019-22) and totaled 103 tackles, 16.5 sacks and one forced fumble…His 16.5 sacks were 13th in program history…Earned 2022 All-SEC Second Team…Started in all 12 games as a senior and finished his career by making 23 straight starts on the defensive line…Finished the regular season with 39 total tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss (second on the team), 7.5 sacks and four QB hurries…Started all 13 games, 12 at defensive end and one at defensive tackle, as a junior…Finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles in 2021, while his 14 tackles for loss ranked second on the Tigers and he led team with six sacks for a total loss of 36 yards…Produced a career-high 13 tackles in the bowl game against Army West Point (Dec. 22, 2021)…Majored in general studies…Native of Tulsa, Okla. and attended Union High School…He will wear No. 91.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson | QB | UCLA

5th round (No. 140 overall)

Played 50 games (40 starts) under center at UCLA from 2018-22 and completed 860 passes for 10,710 yards with 88 scores on 1,359 attempts for a 145.6 rating…Added 471 rushing attempts for 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns…Starter in all 13 games as a senior and finished the season sixth in the nation in completion percentage (.696) to set a new school season record…Had six games with at least a .700 completion percentage, ran for at least 50 yards in seven games, ran for multiple touchdowns in four games and threw for multiple touchdowns in nine games…One of only two FBS QBs to finish the season with at least 27 touchdown passes and 12 rushing touchdowns (Bo Nix, Oregon)…Completed his career as UCLA's all-time leader in total offense (12,536-only UCLA player to ever record over 12,000 yards), completions (860), total touchdowns (116), touchdown passes (88) and passing yards (10,710)…Named honorable mention All-Pac-12 by the league coaches and was a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist…Named to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll for Spring 2020 and Winter 2019…Was an African American Studies major…Native of Las Vegas, Nev. and attended Bishop Gorman High School…He will wear No. 17.

Cameron Mitchell | CB | Northwestern

5th round (No. 142 overall)

Saw action in 35 games at Northwestern with 119 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 20 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries…Earned 2022 and 2021 Big Ten Honorable Mention honors…Led Northwestern and recorded a career-best nine pass breakups as a senior, as well as adding a career-best 52 total tackles…Native of Bolingbrook, Ill. and attended Bolingbrook High School…Father, Deon, played wide receiver at Northern Illinois…He will wear No. 29.

Luke Wypler | C | Ohio State

6th round (No. 156 overall)