Transactions

Browns sign G Rodger Saffold to the practice squad 

Saffold spent time this season on the Jets' practice squad

Jan 03, 2024 at 10:02 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 1.3

The Cleveland Browns have signed G Rodger Saffold to the practice squad.

Saffold (6-5, 325) is in his 14th NFL season out of Indiana. Originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, he has appeared in 176 career games with 173 starts between the Rams (2010-18), Titans (2019-21) and the Bills (2022). He was named to his second career Pro Bowl last season and was a second team All-Pro selection in 2017. This season, he has spent time on the Jets' practice squad. Saffold is a native of Bedford, Ohio.

Related Content

news

Browns sign DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad

Browns also released P Matt Haack and G Joey Fisher from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster

Driskel has spent a majority of the 2023 season on the Cardinals' practice squad 
news

Browns elevate P Matt Haack from the practice squad

Browns also elevate K Riley Patterson from the practice squad
news

Browns place QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve

Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster 
news

Browns sign K Riley Patterson to the practice squad

Patterson has appeared in 37 career games 
news

Browns elevate S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad

Browns also elevate LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad
news

Browns sign DT Chris Williams to the practice squad

Williams spent most of the 2023 season on the Chiefs' practice squad
news

Browns elevate LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad

Browns also elevate S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the active roster

Flacco first signed with the practice squad on Nov. 20 and has started two games for the Browns
news

Browns place S Grant Delpit on injured reserve

 Browns also sign S Duron Harmon to the active roster and sign T Joey Fisher to the practice squad
news

Browns place T Dawand Jones and DT Maurice Hurst II on injured reserve

Browns also sign DE Sam Kamara to the active roster
Advertising