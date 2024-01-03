Browns sign G Rodger Saffold to the practice squad 

Saffold (6-5, 325) is in his 14th NFL season out of Indiana. Originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, he has appeared in 176 career games with 173 starts between the Rams (2010-18), Titans (2019-21) and the Bills (2022). He was named to his second career Pro Bowl last season and was a second team All-Pro selection in 2017. This season, he has spent time on the Jets' practice squad. Saffold is a native of Bedford, Ohio.