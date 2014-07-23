Browns sign Justin Gilbert

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday signed DB Justin Gilbert. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.
The Browns have now come to terms with all six of their 2014 draft selections.
The 6-0, 202-pound Gilbert was selected with the eighth overall pick in the draft, the first of the Browns' two first-round selections. He appeared in 51 games with 39 starts at Oklahoma State.
Gilbert totaled 182 tackles, 27 passes defensed, 12 interceptions and two interception-return touchdowns. He also set a Big 12 record with six kickoff return scores and finished second in conference history with 2,681 kickoff return yards with an average of 26.3 yards.
A native of Huntsville, Texas, Gilbert graduated from Huntsville High School.