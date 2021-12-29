Transactions

Browns sign K Chris Blewitt to practice squad

The Browns have also placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad/COVID-19 list

Dec 29, 2021 at 02:13 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
QB Nick Mullens

Signed to practice squad (1):
K Chris Blewitt

Blewitt (pronounced BLUE-it) is 5-9, 195 and officially in his first NFL season out of Pittsburgh. Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Blewitt made his NFL debut this season and appeared in two games with Washington. He converted 2 of 5 field goal attempts with a long of 52 and made both PATs. He also spent time on the Football Team's practice squad this season. A native of Fairfax County, Va., Blewitt will wear No. 12.

