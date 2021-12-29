Browns sign K Chris Blewitt to practice squad

Blewitt (pronounced BLUE-it) is 5-9, 195 and officially in his first NFL season out of Pittsburgh. Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Blewitt made his NFL debut this season and appeared in two games with Washington. He converted 2 of 5 field goal attempts with a long of 52 and made both PATs. He also spent time on the Football Team's practice squad this season. A native of Fairfax County, Va., Blewitt will wear No. 12.