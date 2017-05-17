Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign K Zane Gonzalez

May 17, 2017 at 05:52 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed seventh-round pick K Zane Gonzalez.

The Browns have now signed four of their 10 2017 draft picks, including DB Howard Wilson (fourth round), OL Rod Johnson (fifth round) and RB Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

Photos: Browns Draft Zane Gonzalez

The Cleveland Browns draft Zane Gonzalez at No. 224 in the 2017 NFL Draft.

No Title
1 / 15
No Title
2 / 15
No Title
3 / 15
No Title
4 / 15
No Title
5 / 15
No Title
6 / 15
No Title
7 / 15
No Title
8 / 15
No Title
9 / 15
No Title
10 / 15
No Title
11 / 15
No Title
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
No Title
14 / 15
No Title
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Zane Gonzalez |K | Arizona State

7th round (No. 224 overall)

Played in 51 career games at Arizona State…Won the 2016 Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation's top kicker…Finished career as the FBS all-time leader in field goals made (96) and points by a kicker (494)…Holds six total FBS records for kicking…Unanimous first-team All-American in 2016…Made 23-of-25 field goals (92 percent) in 2016…Kicked a 59-yard field goal in 2016, the longest made field goal in the FBS for the season…Accumulated 126 career touchbacks on kickoff duties in two seasons...Majored in communications…Attended Deer Park High School in Deer Park, Tex.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns reduce roster to 73 players

The Browns waived five players, terminated the contract of Javon Wims and placed DE Chris Odom on injured reserve

news

Browns reduce roster to 80 players

The Browns have waived five players

news

Browns sign T Wyatt Miller, waive WR Travell Harris

Miller is an undrafted free agent from Central Florida

news

Browns claim WR Easop Winston

Winston appeared in three games with the Saints in 2021

news

Browns place Nick Harris, Dawson Deaton on injured reserve

The Browns' remaining centers include Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman

news

Browns terminate contract of DT Sheldon Day, waive OT Elijah Nkansah with injury designation

Day appeared in seven games with the Browns last season

news

CB Denzel Ward activated from active/PUP list

The Browns also waived WR Derrick Dillon

news

Browns place WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve

Grant, a seventh-year veteran, suffered an Achilles injury during Tuesday's practice

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk, waive LB Silas Kelly

Kunaszyk has appeared in 26 games and totaled four tackles

news

Browns sign DE Chris Odom, place DE Stephen Weatherly on injured reserve

Odom was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017

news

Browns activate David Bell, Anthony Walker Jr. and Javon Wims

Bell, Walker and Wims will return for their first practices of training camp

news

Browns sign CB Lavert Hill, waive CB Reggie Robinson II

Hill has served practice squad stints with the Chiefs, Eagles, Cardinals and 49ers

Advertising