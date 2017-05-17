Browns sign K Zane Gonzalez

The Cleveland Browns have signed seventh-round pick K Zane Gonzalez.
The Browns have now signed four of their 10 2017 draft picks, including DB Howard Wilson (fourth round), OL Rod Johnson (fifth round) and RB Matthew Dayes (seventh round).
The Cleveland Browns draft Zane Gonzalez at No. 224 in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Zane Gonzalez |K | Arizona State
7th round (No. 224 overall)
Played in 51 career games at Arizona State…Won the 2016 Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation's top kicker…Finished career as the FBS all-time leader in field goals made (96) and points by a kicker (494)…Holds six total FBS records for kicking…Unanimous first-team All-American in 2016…Made 23-of-25 field goals (92 percent) in 2016…Kicked a 59-yard field goal in 2016, the longest made field goal in the FBS for the season…Accumulated 126 career touchbacks on kickoff duties in two seasons...Majored in communications…Attended Deer Park High School in Deer Park, Tex.