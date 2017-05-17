Browns sign K Zane Gonzalez

Played in 51 career games at Arizona State…Won the 2016 Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation's top kicker…Finished career as the FBS all-time leader in field goals made (96) and points by a kicker (494)…Holds six total FBS records for kicking…Unanimous first-team All-American in 2016…Made 23-of-25 field goals (92 percent) in 2016…Kicked a 59-yard field goal in 2016, the longest made field goal in the FBS for the season…Accumulated 126 career touchbacks on kickoff duties in two seasons...Majored in communications…Attended Deer Park High School in Deer Park, Tex.