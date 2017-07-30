Browns sign OL Kitt O'Brien

The Cleveland Browns have signed OL Kitt O'Brien. To make room on the roster, the team waived OL Chris Barker with an injury designation.

O'Brien is 6-5, 325 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Ball State. Originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2015, O'Brien has spent time on the Colts' practice squad the past two seasons. He also spent two seasons (2013-14) playing for the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League. O'Brien is a native of Denver, Colo.