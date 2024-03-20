Browns sign QB Jameis Winston

The Browns bolstered their quarterback room as they signed QB Jameis Winston to a one-year deal.

Winston will serve as a backup quarterback option to QB Deshaun Watson as Watson returns from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season. Heading into the offseason, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said the Browns were open to carrying three quarterbacks on their roster after the injuries they dealt with at the position during the 2023 season. The Browns also have second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Winston spent the past four seasons in New Orleans as a backup quarterback, making 10 starts. He started with the Saints in 2020, and most recently served as a backup to Derek Carr. Last season, he appeared in seven games as a reserve for New Orleans.