Browns sign QB Jameis Winston

Winston can serve as a backup quarterback option behind QB Deshaun Watson

Mar 20, 2024 at 12:41 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns bolstered their quarterback room as they signed QB Jameis Winston to a one-year deal.

Winston will serve as a backup quarterback option to QB Deshaun Watson as Watson returns from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season. Heading into the offseason, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said the Browns were open to carrying three quarterbacks on their roster after the injuries they dealt with at the position during the 2023 season. The Browns also have second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Winston spent the past four seasons in New Orleans as a backup quarterback, making 10 starts. He started with the Saints in 2020, and most recently served as a backup to Derek Carr. Last season, he appeared in seven games as a reserve for New Orleans.

Winston was first drafted in 2015 as the No. 1 pick by the Buccaneers, where he started all five seasons in Tampa. Winston has appeared in 93 career games with 80 starts with the Buccaneers (2015-19) and Saints (2020-23), and has completed 1,763-of-2,882 career passes (61.2 percent) for 22,104 yards and 141 touchdowns in his career. He has added 1,214 career rushing yards with 11 scores. Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Winston was also the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner.

Photos: Jameis Winston through the years

Check out photos of new Browns QB Jameis Winston, who previously played for the Saints and Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) greets cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (28) before of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) greets cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (28) before of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) sits on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) sits on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Michael DeMocker via AP)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Michael DeMocker via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) calls a play against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) calls a play against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) celebrates after his 14-yard touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) celebrates after his 14-yard touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

In this Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
In this Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Jameis Winston, center, holds up his jersey as he stands with, from left, general manager Jason Licht, co-chairmen Bryan Glazer, Edward Glazer, Joel Glazer, and head coach Lovie Smith, during a news conference Friday, May 1, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. Winston, former Florida State quarterback, was the first overall pick. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Jameis Winston, center, holds up his jersey as he stands with, from left, general manager Jason Licht, co-chairmen Bryan Glazer, Edward Glazer, Joel Glazer, and head coach Lovie Smith, during a news conference Friday, May 1, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. Winston, former Florida State quarterback, was the first overall pick. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (5) looks to hand off the ball against Georgia Tech during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (5) looks to hand off the ball against Georgia Tech during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (5) plays in an NCAA football game between Florida State and Pittsburgh on Monday, Sept. 2, 2013 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (5) plays in an NCAA football game between Florida State and Pittsburgh on Monday, Sept. 2, 2013 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

