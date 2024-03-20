Browns sign QB Jameis Winston

The Browns bolstered their quarterback room as they signed QB Jameis Winston to a one-year deal.
Winston will serve as a backup quarterback option to QB Deshaun Watson as Watson returns from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season. Heading into the offseason, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said the Browns were open to carrying three quarterbacks on their roster after the injuries they dealt with at the position during the 2023 season. The Browns also have second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Winston spent the past four seasons in New Orleans as a backup quarterback, making 10 starts. He started with the Saints in 2020, and most recently served as a backup to Derek Carr. Last season, he appeared in seven games as a reserve for New Orleans.
Winston was first drafted in 2015 as the No. 1 pick by the Buccaneers, where he started all five seasons in Tampa. Winston has appeared in 93 career games with 80 starts with the Buccaneers (2015-19) and Saints (2020-23), and has completed 1,763-of-2,882 career passes (61.2 percent) for 22,104 yards and 141 touchdowns in his career. He has added 1,214 career rushing yards with 11 scores. Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Winston was also the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner.
Check out photos of new Browns QB Jameis Winston, who previously played for the Saints and Buccaneers.