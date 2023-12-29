Transactions

Browns sign QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster

Driskel has spent a majority of the 2023 season on the Cardinals' practice squad 

Dec 29, 2023 at 03:23 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster off the Cardinals' practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team has waived DE Sam Kamara.

Driskel (6-4, 235) is in his eighth NFL season out of Louisiana Tech. Originally a sixth-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2016, Driskel has appeared in 23 career games with 11 starts with the Bengals (2018), Lions (2019), Broncos (2020) and Texans (2021-22). He has completed 216 of 365 career passes for 2,228 yards with 14 touchdowns. He has added 384 rushing yards with three scores. He made two starts for the Texans in 2022 and has spent the majority of this season the Cardinals' practice squad.

