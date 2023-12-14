Transactions

Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the active roster

Flacco first signed with the practice squad on Nov. 20 and has started two games for the Browns

Dec 14, 2023 at 02:18 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Flacco Transactions 12.12

The Cleveland Browns have signed QB Joe Flacco to the active roster from the practice squad.

Flacco (6-6, 245) is in his 16th NFL season out of Delaware. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2008, Flacco has appeared in 185 games with 182 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019), Jets (2020-22) and Browns (2023). He has completed 3,930 of 6,388 career passes (61.5 percent) with 237 touchdowns and 149 interceptions. Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, while being named the Super Bowl MVP. He was signed to Cleveland's practice squad on Nov. 20 and has made two starts for the Browns, throwing for 565 yards and five touchdowns. Flacco will wear No. 15.

