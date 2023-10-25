Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.

Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts' practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL's Houston Roughneck's in 2019, before joining the Panthers from 2020-22. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker was elevated from the Browns' practice squad the previous three games and has thrown for 370 yards in two games with one start.

McCrary (6-0, 210) is officially a first-year player out of Saginaw Valley State. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore in 2021, McCrary appeared in one game with the Ravens as a rookie. He spent most of this offseason with the Browns, appearing in one preseason game.