Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster

Browns also sign RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad

Oct 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions Week 8 (tues)

The Cleveland Browns have signed QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. 

Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts' practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL's Houston Roughneck's in 2019, before joining the Panthers from 2020-22. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker was elevated from the Browns' practice squad the previous three games and has thrown for 370 yards in two games with one start.

McCrary (6-0, 210) is officially a first-year player out of Saginaw Valley State. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore in 2021, McCrary appeared in one game with the Ravens as a rookie. He spent most of this offseason with the Browns, appearing in one preseason game.

Wilkins (6-0, 204) is a sixth-year player out of Ole Miss. Originally selected by the Indianapolis in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has played in 54 regular season games (four starts) and compiled 208 carries for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns. He has added 35 receptions for 233 yards. Wilkins spent time with the Browns during the preseason this year.

