Browns sign QB Tyler Huntley

He joins a quarterback room with Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and newly signed Jameis Winston. Watson continues to rehab from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season, while Thompson-Robinson is entering his second season with the Browns after playing in eight games in his rookie season.

Huntley was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Utah in 2020 and spent his first four seasons in the league in Baltimore. He's played in 20 career games with nine starts, and has completed 221-of-342 passes (64.6 percent) for 1,957 yards and eight touchdowns. He has added 509 career rushing yards with three scores. Huntley was added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement following the 2022 season. Then last season, Huntley appeared in five games with one start for the Ravens, completing 21-of-37 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns.