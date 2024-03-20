 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Browns sign QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley spent his first four seasons with the Ravens

Mar 20, 2024 at 12:43 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_FREEAGENCY_HUNTLEY_SIGNED_2560x1440

The Browns filled out their quarterback room, as they have signed QB Tyler Huntley to a contract.

He joins a quarterback room with Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and newly signed Jameis Winston. Watson continues to rehab from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season, while Thompson-Robinson is entering his second season with the Browns after playing in eight games in his rookie season.

Huntley was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Utah in 2020 and spent his first four seasons in the league in Baltimore. He's played in 20 career games with nine starts, and has completed 221-of-342 passes (64.6 percent) for 1,957 yards and eight touchdowns. He has added 509 career rushing yards with three scores. Huntley was added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement following the 2022 season. Then last season, Huntley appeared in five games with one start for the Ravens, completing 21-of-37 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

Photos: Tyler Huntley through the years

Check out photos of new Browns QB Tyler Huntley, who previously played for the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
1 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 56-19. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 56-19. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
3 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley looks on during his team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley looks on during his team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

AFC quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) of the Baltimore Ravens meets with fans during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
5 / 13

AFC quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) of the Baltimore Ravens meets with fans during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AFC quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) of the Baltimore Ravens competes in the Precision Passing event during the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
6 / 13

AFC quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) of the Baltimore Ravens competes in the Precision Passing event during the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley runs with the ball in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley runs with the ball in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
8 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
9 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley works out prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
10 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley works out prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
11 / 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

West quarterback Tyler Huntley, of Utah, (1) throws a pass before the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
12 / 13

West quarterback Tyler Huntley, of Utah, (1) throws a pass before the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks downfield in the first half in an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
13 / 13

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks downfield in the first half in an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns sign QB Jameis Winston

Winston can serve as a backup quarterback option behind QB Deshaun Watson
news

Browns sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson adds depth to a dominant defensive line 
news

Browns re-sign WR James Proche II

Proche first signed with the Browns during the 2023 season
news

Browns sign CB Tony Brown

Brown spent one season in Indianapolis with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone
news

Browns sign LB Devin Bush

Bush adds key piece as the Browns rebuild their linebacker room
news

Browns sign TE Giovanni Ricci

Ricci adds depth piece for the Browns at tight end
news

Browns re-sign P Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez has been an integral part of the Browns' kicking unit for the past two seasons
news

Browns re-sign DT Maurice Hurst II

Hurst played in 13 games with the Browns during the 2023 season
news

Browns re-sign DT Shelby Harris 

Harris returns for his second season with Cleveland
news

Browns re-sign G Michael Dunn

Dunn has served as key rotational player for the Browns offensive line 
news

Browns acquire WR Jerry Jeudy in trade with the Broncos

Jeudy adds key depth to the Browns receiving corps
Advertising