Browns sign RB D'Onta Foreman

The Browns added veteran depth to their running back room as they announced they have signed RB D'Onta Foreman to a deal.

He joins a running back room that features Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and newly signed Nyheim Hines. Chubb continues to progress from the season-ending knee injury he sustained in Week 2 of the 2023 season, while Ford moved to be a featured back in Chubb's absence last season.

Foreman is entering his eighth NFL season out of Texas. Originally a third-round pick by Houston in 2017, he started his career alongside QB Deshaun Watson. He played 11 games over his first two seasons with Houston.