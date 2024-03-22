Browns sign RB D'Onta Foreman

The Browns added veteran depth to their running back room as they announced they have signed RB D'Onta Foreman to a deal.
He joins a running back room that features Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and newly signed Nyheim Hines. Chubb continues to progress from the season-ending knee injury he sustained in Week 2 of the 2023 season, while Ford moved to be a featured back in Chubb's absence last season.
Foreman is entering his eighth NFL season out of Texas. Originally a third-round pick by Houston in 2017, he started his career alongside QB Deshaun Watson. He played 11 games over his first two seasons with Houston.
Foreman has appeared in 52 career games with 21 starts with the Texans (2017-18), Colts (2019), Titans (2020-21), Panthers (2022) and Bears (2023). He has rushed for 2,326 yards with 14 touchdowns, while adding 34 receptions for 342 yards and three scores. Last season, Foreman rushed for 425 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.
Check out photos of new Browns RB D'Onta Foreman, who previously played for the Bears, Panthers, Titans and Texans.