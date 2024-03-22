 Skip to main content
Browns sign RB D'Onta Foreman

Foreman brings veteran experience to the running back room

Mar 22, 2024 at 11:49 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_FREEAGENCY_SIGNED_FOREMAN_2560x1440

The Browns added veteran depth to their running back room as they announced they have signed RB D'Onta Foreman to a deal.

He joins a running back room that features Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and newly signed Nyheim Hines. Chubb continues to progress from the season-ending knee injury he sustained in Week 2 of the 2023 season, while Ford moved to be a featured back in Chubb's absence last season. 

Foreman is entering his eighth NFL season out of Texas. Originally a third-round pick by Houston in 2017, he started his career alongside QB Deshaun Watson. He played 11 games over his first two seasons with Houston.

Foreman has appeared in 52 career games with 21 starts with the Texans (2017-18), Colts (2019), Titans (2020-21), Panthers (2022) and Bears (2023). He has rushed for 2,326 yards with 14 touchdowns, while adding 34 receptions for 342 yards and three scores. Last season, Foreman rushed for 425 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Photos: D'Onta Foreman through the years

Check out photos of new Browns RB D'Onta Foreman, who previously played for the Bears, Panthers, Titans and Texans.

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) carries the ball whilte avoiding Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. The Bears won 28-13. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
1 / 12

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) carries the ball whilte avoiding Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. The Bears won 28-13. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
2 / 12

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman runs out onto the field as he is introduced during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 / 12

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman runs out onto the field as he is introduced during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
4 / 12

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
5 / 12

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
6 / 12

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
7 / 12

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman flexes his muscles as he is introduced to come onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
8 / 12

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman flexes his muscles as he is introduced to come onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (45) waves to fans following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. (John McGillen via AP)
9 / 12

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (45) waves to fans following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. (John McGillen via AP)

Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
10 / 12

Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman, right, rushes past Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas, center, and Malcolm Jenkins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
11 / 12

Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman, right, rushes past Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas, center, and Malcolm Jenkins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

In this Sept. 4, 2015, file photo, Texas running back D'Onta Foreman runs for a touchdown during the team's NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay. File)
12 / 12

In this Sept. 4, 2015, file photo, Texas running back D'Onta Foreman runs for a touchdown during the team's NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay. File)

