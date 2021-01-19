Transactions

Browns sign RB John Kelly

Cleveland adds another player to reserve/futures list

Jan 19, 2021 at 03:06 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed RB John Kelly to the reserve/futures list:

Kelly spent the entire 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad. He is the 15th player signed to the reserve/futures list since Monday.

