Browns sign RB John Kelly

The Cleveland Browns have signed RB John Kelly to the reserve/futures list:
Kelly spent the entire 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad. He is the 15th player signed to the reserve/futures list since Monday.
The Cleveland Browns have signed RB John Kelly to the reserve/futures list:
Kelly spent the entire 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad. He is the 15th player signed to the reserve/futures list since Monday.
Cleveland makes roster moves before Sunday's game in Kansas City
Cleveland gets back 2 key players from the reserve/COVID-19 list
Cleveland CB Robert Jackson and G Michael Dunn suffered injuries Sunday vs. Pittsburgh
Cleveland makes a slew of moves before Sunday's Wild Card
Cleveland signs OL Anthony Fabiano to active roster