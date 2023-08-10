Transactions

Browns sign DT Shelby Harris

Harris is a 10th-year veteran who played 15 game for the Seahawks last season

Aug 10, 2023 at 09:44 AM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Thursday bolstered their defensive line with the addition of DT Shelby Harris, a 10th-year veteran who could provide an immediate lift to the interior. To make room on the roster, the Browns have also waived DT Michael Dwumfour.

Harris, a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014, played for the Seahawks last year and totaled 44 tackles, four pass breakups and two sacks. He's played at least 11 games in every season since 2017, which is when his career began to ascend with the Broncos. Harris was a mainstay in their defensive line across a five-year tenure in Denver and was particularly productive in his final season with the Broncos in 2021, matching career-highs with 49 tackles and six sacks.

An Illinois State product, Harris has appeared in 98 career games with 64 starts and has recorded 261 career tackles, 24.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Harris joins a defensive line that has dealt with an early string of injuries in training camp. DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas underwent knee surgeries Tuesday for injuries sustained in the last week, while DT Trysten Hill has been sidelined for the last week.

