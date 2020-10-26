Transactions

Browns sign T Alex Taylor to practice squad

Rookie out of South Carolina State spent time with Browns during offseason

Oct 26, 2020 at 02:59 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed T Alex Taylor to the club's practice squad. The team also released DE Jalen Jelks from their practice squad. 

Taylor (6-8, 301) is a rookie out of South Carolina State, who originally signed to the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason and was waived from injured reserved during Week 2. He started all 11 games as a senior at South Carolina State in 2019 and earned All-MEAC honors twice. Taylor is a native of Moncks Corner, S.C. 

The corresponding move now fills the Browns 16 practice squad openings.

