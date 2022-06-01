Browns sign TE David Njoku to contract extension through 2025

David Njoku made it abundantly clear at the end of 2021 that he wanted his NFL future to stay in Cleveland.

The five-year tight end veteran and 2017 first-round pick was approaching the end of his rookie contract, and after five seasons in Cleveland — the last two of which featured playoff hunts — he didn't want to go anywhere else.

"I love it here," he said in January. "I love it here to the core. I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career … It's our dream to bring a championship here in Cleveland."

The Browns are now giving Njoku a chance to do that.

He signed a contract extension Wednesday that will keep him in Cleveland through 2025. The 25-year-old has already spent half of a decade with the Browns and will now get to spend at least the next four years with them as he enters the prime of his career.