Browns sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

The Cleveland Browns announced they've signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart. Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Guggemos.
Griffin-Stewart (6-5, 252) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Since that time, he's had stints on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He's played in one career game since 2020, a Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, when he was a member of the Chiefs' active roster. Griffin-Stewart is a native of Tenafly, N.J. and played collegiately at Pitt.
Guggemos originally joined the Browns as a member of the team's practice squad in 2021 and signed a reserve/futures deal with the club following the season.