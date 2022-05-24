Browns sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Griffin-Stewart (6-5, 252) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Since that time, he's had stints on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He's played in one career game since 2020, a Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, when he was a member of the Chiefs' active roster. Griffin-Stewart is a native of Tenafly, N.J. and played collegiately at Pitt.