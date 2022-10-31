Transactions

Browns sign Thomas Graham Jr., Herb Miller to active roster, elevate 2 others from practice squad

The Browns have signed two cornerbacks to the active roster ahead of a primetime matchup against the Bengals

Oct 31, 2022 at 04:09 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. and CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has elevated LB Dakota Allen and TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad.

Graham has appeared in four games with the Browns this season. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Bears in 2021, he has appeared in eight career games. Graham was initially signed to the Browns active roster from the Bears' practice squad on Sept. 13. The Oregon product will wear No. 31.

Miller is officially in his second NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. Initially signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Miller has appeared in 16 career games with the Buccaneers (four in 2020) and Browns (nine in 2021 and three in 2022). He has recorded three career tackles on defense and one interception, while adding eight stops and one fumble recovery on special teams. He will wear No. 29.

Allen is in his fourth NFL season out of Texas Tech. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2019, Allen has appeared in 35 games with three starts. He has appeared in three games with the Browns this season. Allen will wear No. 56.

Forristall is a first-year player out of Alabama. Originally signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in four career games, all with the Browns (two in 2021 and two in 2022). Forristall will wear No. 86.

*A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

