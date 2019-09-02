Transactions

Browns sign two players to practice squad

Sep 02, 2019 at 10:24 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed RB Elijah McGuire and T Paul Adams to their practice squad. The team has now filled its practice squad allotment with the following players:

Practice Squad

1.      T Paul Adams

2.      DT Brandin Bryant

3.      TE Stephen Carlson

4.      WR Shelton Gibson

5.      LB Willie Harvey

6.      S J.T. Hassell

7.      CB Robert Jackson

8.      RB Elijah McGuire

9.      WR Derrick Willies

10.  C Willie Wright

International Program Practice Squad

1.      DB Tigie Sankoh 

Eight of the 11 players were with the Browns during training camp and the preseason. Additionally, Sankoh will be a member of the team's international practice squad and won't count towards the team's allotted 10 practice squad slots.

Adams (6-6, 315) is a rookie tackle out of Missouri and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants this year. Adams played in every 2019 preseason game before being waived during final roster cuts. At Missouri, he played in 41 games at right tackle from 2015-18. As a senior last season, he led an offensive line that ranked ninth in the nation in fewest tackles for a loss allowed (4.08 per game) and 11th in fewest sacks allowed (1.08 per game) during the regular season. He's a native of Nashville, Tenn.

McGuire is 5-10, 214 pounds and officially in his third NFL season. The running back out of Louisiana at Lafayette was originally selected in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. From 2017-18 with the Jets, McGuire played in 24 games (five starts), posting 180 carries for 591 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 36 receptions for 370 yards and two scores. Last year, he played in eight games with three starts, rushing 92 times for 276 yards and three touchdowns. He hails from Houma, La.

