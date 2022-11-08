Transactions

Browns sign WR Cyril Grayson to their practice squad

The Browns also waived CB Herb Miller

Nov 08, 2022 at 04:04 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Cyril Grayson to their practice squad. In addition, the team waived CB Herb Miller from their active roster.

Grayson (5-9, 190) is in his third year out of Louisiana State. Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and served stints on the Seahawks' (2017), Indianapolis Colts' (2017), Houston Texans' (2018), Chicago Bears' (2018), Dallas Cowboys' (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad (2019-21). Over the course of his career, he has played in 10 games (three starts), logging 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdown receptions. The Kenner, La. native did not participate in college football but competed in track and field at LSU, ending his career as a four-time NCAA Champion and seven-time All-American between the indoor and outdoor seasons from 2013-16.

