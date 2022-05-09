Browns single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday with NFL Schedule Release

Single-game tickets to 2022 Browns home games will be publicly available at Clevelandbrowns.com and the Browns Mobile App as soon as the Browns announce their 2022 schedule at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.
The home opener for the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium will be announced two hours earlier at 6 p.m., and tickets for that game will be made available at that time. The Browns are set to host all AFC North rivals at home, as well as the Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Jets and Buccaneers.
The preseason schedule will also be announced as part of the regular season schedule release, and fans will be able to purchase tickets following the announcement.
Tickets for all 2022 games will be limited, although fans can receive exclusive access to single-game tickets in the future by joining the Browns Waitlist for future season tickets. Joining the Waitlist reserves your spot in line for season tickets as they become available. Deposits start at $100 per seat and will be applied toward an eventual season ticket purchase. Members also receive exclusive access to single-game tickets when they become available at schedule release and to visiting return tickets the week of the game as well as access to select special events before the general public and other benefits.