Browns single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday with NFL Schedule Release

Single-game tickets to 2022 Browns home games will be publicly available at Clevelandbrowns.com and the Browns Mobile App as soon as the Browns announce their 2022 schedule at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

The home opener for the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium will be announced two hours earlier at 6 p.m., and tickets for that game will be made available at that time. The Browns are set to host all AFC North rivals at home, as well as the Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Jets and Buccaneers.

The preseason schedule will also be announced as part of the regular season schedule release, and fans will be able to purchase tickets following the announcement.