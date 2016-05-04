Browns surprise North Ridgeville High with $25,000 in helmets

NORTH RIDGEVILLE —** The Browns dropped by North Ridgeville High School on Tuesday afternoon, but their presence was largely unannounced.

In a surprise visit, Cleveland offensive lineman Cameron Erving and quarterback Robert Griffin III helped star in presenting the school with $25,000 toward new helmets thanks to the HELMETS program, a coordinated effort from the Browns, UnitedHealthcare and University Hospitals.

"It was a great experience," Erving said. "It was great to see the kids so happy to get new helmets and it's always important to be safe."

HELMETS aims at advancing player safety in high school football by awarding a Northeast Ohio area high school football program with $25,000 in new football helmets. And as a prerequisite, programs must commit to enhancing player health and safety by enrolling in USA Football's medically endorsed Heads Up Football® program, which offers certification clinics to educate coaches about concussion recognition and response protocols, proper equipment fitting, Heads Up Tackling, Heads Up Blocking, heat emergency preparedness and hydration, and sudden cardiac arrest.

"It's the most popular sport in the United States of America, and we want to make sure it stays safe so many generations from now can continue to play," Griffin said. "So this is one step toward that."

After members of the Rangers football team filed into a classroom here during the school day, they were soon greeted by Erving, who made his way to the stage as of the sound of whispers, oohs and ahhs filled the room.

Griffin, one of the newer members of the Browns, played another role. Behind a curtain, he dressed up in a brand new, all-white North Ridgeville uniform — helmet, shoulder pads and all — and froze himself into a pose.

"I was a mannequin," Griffin said. "I had to tap into my inner-mime."

When Griffin revealed himself, the room erupted into cheers and first pumps.

"It just shows how much our owners and coaches and anybody who has anything to do with the Browns want to keep this game going and keep it alive and they also want to promote the safety," Erving said.

"It means the world because one day my kids are probably going to play football, so it probably means a lot."