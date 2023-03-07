Browns tender CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille

Graham appeared in seven games with the Browns in 2022 and recorded six tackles. Originally a sixth-round pick by Chicago in 2021, Graham appeared in four games as a rookie with the Bears. The Oregon product was initially signed to the Browns' active roster from the Bears' practice squad on Sept. 13, 2022.

Stille (pronounced still-EE) appeared in seven games as a rookie in 2022. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Miami, he appeared in one game with the Dolphins before being signed to the Browns' active roster from the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 16, 2022. The Nebraska product appeared in six games with one start with the Browns.