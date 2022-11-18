Browns to host annual Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive 

The Browns and local Marines will host their annual Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, presented by Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), to benefit Toys for Tots at FirstEnergy Stadium prior to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
During the Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, Browns fans are encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need within Cuyahoga County. US Marine Corps and EMS volunteers will collect items and monetary contributions at FirstEnergy Stadium gates as fans enter the stadium beginning at 11 a.m.
EMS once again will launch the toy drive through a generous $5,000 contribution to further help in providing many deserving Northeast Ohio children with a memorable holiday.
Last year with the support of our fans, the Browns were able to raise over $21,000 to benefit Toys for Tots. Help us achieve another great turn out by donating new toys or monetary contributions Nov. 27 at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
