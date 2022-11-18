Community

Browns to host annual Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive 

Nov 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
111822_ToyDrive

The Browns and local Marines will host their annual Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, presented by Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), to benefit Toys for Tots at FirstEnergy Stadium prior to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, Browns fans are encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need within Cuyahoga County. US Marine Corps and EMS volunteers will collect items and monetary contributions at FirstEnergy Stadium gates as fans enter the stadium beginning at 11 a.m.

EMS once again will launch the toy drive through a generous $5,000 contribution to further help in providing many deserving Northeast Ohio children with a memorable holiday.

Last year with the support of our fans, the Browns were able to raise over $21,000 to benefit Toys for Tots. Help us achieve another great turn out by donating new toys or monetary contributions Nov. 27 at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back: The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/

Education: The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the "Stay in the Game!" Network. The "Stay in the Game" Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local schools and promotes quality eduThecation by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. To learn more, visit Stay In The Game!.

Youth Football: The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials, and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual, and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.

First and Ten: Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, nearly two million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

About Electronic Merchant Systems:

Since 1988, Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) has helped business owners realize their full potential and grow their financial well-being. Today, EMS is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with offices and agents coast to coast servicing tens of thousands of retail, internet, and start-up businesses nationwide. By providing an innovative suite of business solutions and high-quality service, EMS has become a leading provider of payment processing and merchant services.

Related Content

news

Browns welcome veterans, athletes from Adaptive Sports Ohio for wheelchair flag football clinic

Sione Takitaki, Tommy Togiai and Chase Winovich assisted the athletes for a variety of drills built to prepare them for a scrimmage

news

David Bell and Isaac Rochell visit Jr. Browns Flag Football Program

Browns players surprise Jr. Browns Flag Football participants at Cuddell Recreation Center

news

Browns, Bridgestone launch 3rd annual First and Ten Grants to empower communities

The First and Ten Grants contest will provide 10 grants to deserving organizations that strive to make a difference in the Northeast Ohio community

news

Jacoby Brissett hosts annual "Halloween Fashion Show" at FirstEnergy Stadium

Jacoby Brissett hosted his annual "Halloween Fashion Show" for children served by The Littlest Heroes and University Hospitals

news

Myles Garrett hosts autograph session for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Garrett joined about 75 kids at the Taco Bell in Rocky River for an afternoon of autographs, prize drawings and a meal

news

HSGOTW: St. Edward defeats Archbishop Hoban (41-20)

St. Edward is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

St. Edward vs. Archbishop Hoban square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle of Ohio kicks off at Lakewood Stadium on October 22nd

news

Browns help keep Cleveland Metroparks clean on PureCycle Community Day

PureCycle Technologies and Cleveland Browns staff participated in a cleanup day at the Rocky River Reservation on Oct. 17

news

First and Ten Spotlight – Fuel Up to Play 60 Volunteers, Tascin Brooks and Tera Fridley

The First and Ten Volunteer Movement was designed to encourage and help individuals make a difference in their own communities

news

Browns host Ohio Gridiron Rookie Tackle Jamboree

The event featured Rookie Tackle teams from across Northeast Ohio

news

HSGOTW: Jackson (Massillon) defeats Canton Central Catholic (21-14))

Jackson (Massillon) is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

Advertising