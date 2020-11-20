Browns to place DE Myles Garrett on reserve/COVID-19 list

Facility to remain open and team will practice Friday

Nov 20, 2020 at 09:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
082820_helmet

The Cleveland Browns will place DE Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.*

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The Browns' facility remains open and the team's practice time for Friday remains as scheduled. As part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols, all meetings this morning will take place remotely. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on any appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.

Related Content

news

Jedrick Wills becomes just 4th O-lineman since 2002 to win NFL Rookie of the Week

Browns LT was a key player in team's win over Houston
news

Browns D-line prepared to step up without Myles Garrett

The Browns are ready to fill the void left at defensive end after learning Friday that Garrett would be placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Taste of the Browns 2020 Telethon set for Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Bidding on auction items is open now!
news

Injury report: Browns list 2 players as questionable, hope others can be activated in time for Sunday

Cleveland takes a mostly healthy roster into Sunday's game

Advertising