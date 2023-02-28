Browns to release S John Johnson III

INDIANAPOLIS — Browns Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday at the scouting combine that the Browns will part ways with S John Johnson III.
"I will start by saying John, the first thought probably is just gratitude in terms of what he has done the past two years on the field and in the locker room for us," Berry said at the podium. "We, after just looking at the roster and thinking about where we want to be in 2023, thought it would be the best move for the organization to really part ways. That certainly doesn't minimize what John was able to do while he was with our team."
Johnson, a six-year veteran who spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, started all 17 games for the Browns last season, totaling 101 tackles with one interception, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He played 32 games for the Browns and recorded four total interceptions in his Browns career.
When Johnson is officially released, the Browns' safety room will consist of Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and D'Anthony Bell. Harrison, however, could become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins on March 15.