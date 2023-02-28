Browns to release S John Johnson III

"I will start by saying John, the first thought probably is just gratitude in terms of what he has done the past two years on the field and in the locker room for us," Berry said at the podium. "We, after just looking at the roster and thinking about where we want to be in 2023, thought it would be the best move for the organization to really part ways. That certainly doesn't minimize what John was able to do while he was with our team."