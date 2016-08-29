Browns trade P Andy Lee to Carolina

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with Carolina that will send P Andy Lee and a 2017 seventh-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for P Kasey Redfern and a 2018 fourth-round pick.

The Browns now own Philadelphia's 2017 first-round pick, Tennessee's 2017 second-round pick, New England's 2017 fifth-round pick, Indianapolis' 2017 seventh-round pick, Philadelphia's 2018 second-round pick and Carolina's 2018 fifth-round pick. Cleveland has conditionally surrendered a 2017 fourth-round pick to Philadelphia, a 2017 sixth- or seventh-round pick to San Francisco and a 2017 seventh-round pick to Carolina.

Redfern is 6-1, 204 pounds and officially in his first season out of Wofford. Originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he spent part of the 2015 season on San Diego's practice squad before signing with Carolina this offseason. In three games this preseason, he has 12 punts for 562 yards and a 46.8 gross average. A native of Jamestown, N.C., he graduated from Ragsdale High School.