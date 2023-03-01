Browns will travel to Philadelphia for joint practices with Eagles

The practices will mark the second straight year the Browns and Eagles have participated in joint practices together

Mar 01, 2023 at 03:03 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

030123_EaglesPractices

INDIANAPOLIS — Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday at the NFL Combine that the Browns will travel to Philadelphia to practice against the Eagles before they play a preseason game against them in August.

"We're going to go to Philadelphia in Week 2 of the preseason," Stefanski said. "We'll play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, we'll play someone in Week 1 (of the preseason) and then we'll go to Philly for Week 2. That'll be our third game."

The practices will mark the second straight year the Browns will partake in joint practices against the Eagles after they hosted them at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for two practices last season.

It'll also be the third consecutive year the Browns will utilize joint practices to get a better look at the roster during training camp — they also hosted the Giants in Berea in 2021.

Practice dates and the kickoff time for the preseason game will be announced later in the offseason.

The Browns on Tuesday were selected to play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, which will give them one additional preseason game and bring their total to four games. That game will take place on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Related Content

news

5 things to know from Kevin Stefanski at the 2023 NFL Combine

Stefanski discussed coaching changes, Deshaun Watson, the Hall of Fame Game selection and more

news

Edge rushers of 2023 draft class hope to emulate talents of — and possibly play with — Myles Garrett

Garrett's impact on the current generation of edge rushers has been felt at the 2023 combine

news

5 things to know from Andrew Berry at 2023 NFL Combine

Berry discussed the moves the Browns have made on the defense and what could still be ahead for the whole roster

news

Browns to release S John Johnson III

Johnson, who spent two seasons with the Browns, started all 17 games last season

Advertising