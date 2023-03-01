Browns will travel to Philadelphia for joint practices with Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS — Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday at the NFL Combine that the Browns will travel to Philadelphia to practice against the Eagles before they play a preseason game against them in August.

"We're going to go to Philadelphia in Week 2 of the preseason," Stefanski said. "We'll play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, we'll play someone in Week 1 (of the preseason) and then we'll go to Philly for Week 2. That'll be our third game."

The practices will mark the second straight year the Browns will partake in joint practices against the Eagles after they hosted them at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for two practices last season.

It'll also be the third consecutive year the Browns will utilize joint practices to get a better look at the roster during training camp — they also hosted the Giants in Berea in 2021.

Practice dates and the kickoff time for the preseason game will be announced later in the offseason.