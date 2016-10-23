Browns vs. Bengals: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2016
Kickoff: 1 p.m. (ET)
Location: Paul Brown Stadium; Cincinnati
TV Channel: CBS
Radio: The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app.
More TV coverage: Browns Countdown, an hourlong pre-game show featuring Andy Baskin, Nathan Zegura, Hanford Dixon and more, airs at 11 a.m. on WEWS NewsChannel 5.
Stream: Watch every regular season game on demand with NFL GamePass. Click here for more info.
Announcers: TV - Andrew Catalon, Steve Beurlein, Steve Tasker; Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Matchup history: The Bengals lead the regular season series 46-39. Cincinnati won the last matchup, 37-3, in 2015.
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @maksimuspatrick, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
Snapchat: officialbrowns