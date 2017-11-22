Browns vs. Bengals injury report - 11/22

Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|11/22/2017
|11/23/2017
|11/24/2017
|Status
|WR
|Kenny Britt
|Knee
|LIMITED
|WR
|Sammie Coates
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|RB
|Isaiah Crowell
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|DB
|Jabrill Peppers
|Ankle
|DNP
|DB
|Derron Smith
|Knee
|DNP
|OL
|JC Tretter
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
Cincinnati Bengals
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|11/22/2017
|11/23/2017
|11/24/2017
|Status
|OL
|Clint Boling
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|DB
|Darqueze Dennard
|Knee
|DNP
|LB
|Jordan Evans
|Concussion
|DNP
|DB
|William Jackson
|Toe
|LIMITED
|DB
|Adam Jones
|Concussion
|FULL
|DB
|Dre Kirkpatrick
|Not injury related
|DNP
|TE
|Tyler Kroft
|Hand
|LIMITED
|WR
|Brandon LaFell
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LB
|Kevin Minter
|Elbow
|FULL
|LB
|Vincent Rey
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DB
|Shawn Williams
|Hamstring
|DNP
Full Participation (Full)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited =less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP). OUT = Will not play; DOUBTFUL = Unlikely to Play; QUESTIONABLE = Uncertain if player will play.