Browns vs. Buccaneers set to resume shortly

The Browns vs. Buccaneers Week 2 game is set to resume shortly after the game was temporarily suspended due to inclement weather in the Tampa, Fla. area.
Cleveland holds a 23-19 lead over Tampa Bay with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Browns vs. Buccaneers Week 2 game is set to resume shortly after the game was temporarily suspended due to inclement weather in the Tampa, Fla. area.
Cleveland holds a 23-19 lead over Tampa Bay with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Sampson sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville
Bond was originally evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter
CB Nate Evans is also out with a quad injury
With his 23rd sack of the 2025 season, Garrett set a new NFL record
Tyson Campbell also questionable to return in Week 18
Fannin sustained the injury in the first quarter on his touchdown reception
Judkins sustained the leg injury late in the second quarter
Jenkins sustained the shoulder injury in the third quarter
David Njoku questionable to return with a knee injury