 Skip to main content
Advertising

Breaking News

Browns vs. Buccaneers set to resume shortly

Browns lead the Buccaneers 23-19 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter

Sep 20, 2026 at 04:06 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Delay_9.20.26

The Browns vs. Buccaneers Week 2 game is set to resume shortly after the game was temporarily suspended due to inclement weather in the Tampa, Fla. area.

Cleveland holds a 23-19 lead over Tampa Bay with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Related Content

news

Dylan Sampson downgraded to out vs. Jaguars with knee injury

Sampson sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville

news

Isaiah Bond cleared concussion protocol

Bond was originally evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter

news

Michael Coats Jr. out for remainder of the game vs. the Bears

CB Nate Evans is also out with a quad injury

news

Myles Garrett breaks NFL single-season sack record

With his 23rd sack of the 2025 season, Garrett set a new NFL record

news

Denzel Ward downgraded to out vs. the Bengals

Tyson Campbell also questionable to return in Week 18

news

Harold Fannin Jr. downgraded to out with groin injury vs. Steelers

Fannin sustained the injury in the first quarter on his touchdown reception

news

Quinshon Judkins out for remainder of game vs. Bills

Judkins sustained the leg injury late in the second quarter

news

Teven Jenkins out with shoulder injury vs. the Bears

Jenkins sustained the shoulder injury in the third quarter

news

Ethan Pocic out with calf injury against the Titans

Denzel Ward ruled out with a calf injury

news

Malachi Corley out with concussion vs. Titans

David Njoku questionable to return with a knee injury

news

Maliek Collins ruled out with knee injury vs. the 49ers

Dylan Sampson downgraded to out with a calf injury

Advertising