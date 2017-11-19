Browns vs. Jaguars: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

General Info:
Date: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017
Kickoff: 1 p.m. (ET)
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium
Watch:
TV Channel: CBS
Listen:
Radio: The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app.NFL broadcast rules prohibit teams from streaming game broadcasts outside of their home marketing territory. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to game broadcasts via TuneIn. (Seven-day free trial available)
Stream:
Full replays of regular season games can be viewed with NFL GamePass. Click here for more info.
Other Info:
Announcers: TV - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton; Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Matchup history:Jacksonville leads the all-time series, 11-5. The Jaguars won the last matchup, 24-6, on Oct. 19, 2014, in Jacksonville.
