Browns vs. Patriots injury report - 10/5

Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|10/5/2016
|10/6/2016
|10/7/2016
|Status
|DB
|Ibraheim Campbell
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|WR
|Corey Coleman
|Hand
|DNP
|TE
|Seth DeValve
|Knee
|DNP
|OL
|Cameron Erving
|Chest/Lung
|DNP
|DB
|Joe Haden
|Groin/Thigh
|LIMITED
|WR
|Andrew Hawkins
|Calf
|FULL
|QB
|Josh McCown
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DL
|Carl Nassib
|Hand
|LIMITED
|OL
|Austin Reiter
|Knee
|DNP
|TE
|Randall Telfer
|Ankle
|DNP
|OL
|Joe Thomas
|Not injury related
|DNP
|DB
|Tramon Williams Sr.
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
New England Patriots
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|10/5/2016
|10/6/2016
|10/7/2016
|Status
|RB
|LeGarrette Blount
|Hip
|LIMITED
|RB
|Brandon Bolden
|Knee
|DNP
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|Thumb
|LIMITED
|OL
|Marcus Cannon
|Calf
|LIMITED
|LB
|Jonathan Freeny
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|QB
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|TE
|Rob Gronkowski
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LB
|Dont'a Hightower
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LB
|Shea McClellin
|Concussion
|DNP
|OL
|Joe Thuney
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|DL
|Vincent Valentine
|Back
|DNP
Full Participation (FP)=100% of player's normal reps; Limited (LP)=less than 100% of player's normal reps; Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP); Bold indicates change in status; Probable=virtual certainty player will be available for normal duties. Questionable=50/50% chance player will not play; Doubtful=at least 75% chance player will not play; Out = will not play.