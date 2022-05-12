Browns will host New York Jets in 2022 home opener

Circle the date, Browns fans.

Week 2. Sept. 18. — That's when the Browns are set to play their first game at FirstEnergy Stadium in the 2022 regular season. The New York Jets will be the opponent, and the game will be broadcast on CBS in a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Single-game tickets are available now for the home opener.

"Home openers are always incredible," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Our place never disappoints, so I know our fans will be rocking there in September by the lake."

The NFL revealed home-openers Thursday for all teams two hours before the full league schedule is set to drop at 8 p.m. After opening the season on the road against the Panthers in Week 1, the Browns will hold their home opener in Week 2 for the third consecutive season and welcome Jets head coach Robert Saleh and second-year QB Zach Wilson to Cleveland. New York went 4-13 last year and recently upgraded its roster with three first-round picks in CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and DE Jermaine Johnson as well as second-round RB Breece Hall, the first running back taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Browns are 3-1 all-time against the Jets in their home opener. The last time the Browns faced the Jets in the team's home opener was during a 38-24 Cleveland victory on Sept. 17, 1989.

The game will also mark the seventh time the Browns have played the Jets in the last eight seasons. Cleveland has won two of those last three matchups but dropped the most recent battle, a 23-16 loss in Week 16 of 2020. The Browns, though, have won both of their home openers under Kevin Stefanski since he became head coach in 2020.