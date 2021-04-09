Building the Browns 2021 season premiere takes viewers behind the scenes of a pivotal offseason

Building the Browns is back for 2021, and Episode 1 will take you behind the scenes during the first few months of a pivotal offseason. Tune in for the premiere Sunday at 11 a.m. on News 5 or the Browns' YouTube Channel, and you'll see:

  • Kevin Stefanski and staff return to the Berea
  • How Browns scouts are attacking the upcoming draft
  • Behind-the-scenes footage of the team's top free agent signings, including John Johnson III, Takkarist McKinley and Troy Hill
  • Interviews with Stefanski, Andrew Berry, assistant coaches and more!

