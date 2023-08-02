Burning Questions for Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets

1. How well do Mond, Thompson-Robinson perform in their Browns debuts?

QB Kellen Mond is set to open the first half and throw his first passes as a Browns quarterback since the team claimed him off waivers last August from the Vikings. Mond hasn't played in a game since he saw preseason action with Minnesota last season, and he spent his first year with the Browns as the third-string quarterback.

For Mond, it's a chance to show that his year of learning behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs has translated into growth. He's completed a few nice passes throughout camp, including one ball that WR Cedric Tillman made a brilliant diving catch to snag in a simulated two-minute drill period in Tuesday's practice.

"I think just learning the offense, obviously," Mond said when asked about his progression. "This is my third offense in the NFL, and just getting with Kevin (Stefanski), AVP (Alex Van Pelt) and just learning how I can get better with my fundamentals, how I can continue to be accurate and make good decisions with the football."

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be under center for the second half and make his NFL debut. Drafted in the fifth round out of UCLA last spring, Thompson-Robinson has thrown with good zip since he began taking team drill reps last week at The Greenbrier, and he'll have a chance to impress coaches if he continues to not only throw the ball well, but command the operation at the line of scrimmage.