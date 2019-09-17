By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield's TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr. the 4th-longest in Browns history

Sep 17, 2019 at 12:45 AM
Andrew Gribble

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- We're breaking down the biggest numbers from the box score after the Browns' 23-3 victory over the Jets.

89 - Odell Beckham Jr.'s catch-and-sprint touchdown catch in the third quarter was the fourth-longest pass play in Browns history and longest since Josh Gordon went 95 yards on a touchdown pass in 2013. He finished with 161 receiving yards, the second-most ever by a Browns player on Monday Night Football (Webster Slaughter had 186 in 1989).

5 - Sacks by Myles Garrett through two games in 2019. It's the first time a player has picked up five sacks in the first two games of a season since Clay Matthews did it with the Packers in 2012.

45 - Yards of offense surrendered by the Browns defense in Monday's first half. The Jets had minus-13 passing yards in the first 30 minutes.

6 - Three-and-outs forced by the Browns defense on a night the Jets punted seven times.

19 - Yards on the touchdown run by Nick Chubb in Monday's first half, his first on the season and second rushing score of the year for Cleveland. Chubb finished with 62 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards.

3 - The Browns hadn't held a team to just three points since their Thursday Night Football victory over the Bengals on Nov. 6, 2014.

48 - Rookie kicker Austin Seibert was 3-for-3 on the night with his longest field goal coming from 48 yards midway through the first quarter.

1 - Punt returned thus far by an opponent through two games. Rookie Jamie Gillan has pinned eight of his punts inside the 20-yard line, including five Monday. 

129 - Yards of offense for Jets RB Le'Veon Bell, who caught 10 passes to go along with his 21 rush attempts.

9 - Penalties committed by the Browns one week after having a whopping 18 against the Titans. The Jets had 12 penalties.

Photos: Week 2 - Browns at Jets Game Action

Advertising